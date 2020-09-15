Actor Sadek Bachchu passes away



Veteran actor Sadek Bachchu has passed away at the age of 66.He breathed his last while taking treatment at Universal Medical College Hospital in Dhaka around 12:05 pm on Monday, said Dr Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of the hospital.





He tested positive for the coronavirus, and was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on September 7 after his condition deteriorated. Later, the actor waskept on life support at Universal Medical College Hospital. A five-member medical board headed by Prof. Redwanur Rahman was formed for his treatment on Sunday afternoon, Dr Ashish further said.





Bachchu was suffering from heart ailment, diabetes and other complications for a long time. He went under a heart surgery in 2013.Born in Chandpur on January 1, 1955, Bacchu won the National Film Award in 2018 for the film- 'Ekti Cinemar Golpo'. A retired employee of Bangladesh Post Office, he acted in more than 500 films, spanning over five decades.





Founder and President of Matijheel Theatre, Sadek Bacchu started his career on the stage. He also worked in theatre, radio and television. His debut television show, Prothom Ongikar aired in 1978, while his debut film, Ramer Sumoti, directed by Shohidul Amin, was released in the 80s.In a condolence message Chairman of Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation Liaquat Ali Lucky and Secretary General Kamal Bayezid expressed deep shock at his death.They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





