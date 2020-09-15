AL to launch 'Joy Bangla Telemedicine App' today



'Joy Bangla Telemedicine App' is going to be launched today under the auspices of Awami League's science and technology affairs sub-committee to reach healthcare services free of cost among people through mobile application.







Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will formally inaugurate the operation of the telemedicine app through virtual platform, said a press release on Monday, reports BSS.





AL Advisory Council Member and sub-committee chairman Prof Hossain Mansur will chair the function while AL Science and Technology Affairs Secretary and sub-committee member secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur will deliver the welcome address.





Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Engineer Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam will join the function as discussant while Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) Assistant General Secretary Engineer Md Ranak Ahsan will moderate it.





Engineer Abu Hasan Masud will present details about the app.About the launching of the new app, Engineer Md Abdus Sabur said patients across the country would be able to receive treatment free of cost through video calls using the app.





This app will add a new dimension to the health sector of the country, he added.The launching ceremony will be aired live on AL's official facebook page https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949 and its official youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd, the press release said.





Besides, it will also be aired live on facebook pages of private run satellite channels Somoy TV and Bijoy TV, daily newspapers Samakal, Jugantor, Ittefaq and Dhaka Times, online portals bdnews24.com, banglanews24.com, barta24.com, sarabangla.net, jagonews24.com, Bangladesh Journal and Aparajeyo Bangla.





