'Sheikh Hasina opens door of development in Hill Tracts'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the golden door of development in Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) region through implementation of the CHT Peace Accord.





He was addressing a meeting on development of roads in three hilly districts and Cox's Bazar through a videoconference from his official residence in the city on Monday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the golden door of development by disseminating the message of peace in the remote hills."







Most of the provisions of the CHT Peace Accord have already been implemented while the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledge-bound to implement the rest of the provisions of the treaty, he said. The government continued its efforts to resolve the longstanding land related issues, he added.

Leave Your Comments