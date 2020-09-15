'Action must be taken now over Rohingyas' rights violations'



UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday said action must now be taken to properly remedy the serious violations the Rohingya have suffered, and include them into the life of their country.





"Myanmar has repeatedly stated that it wishes to resolve the Rohingya crisis and ensure the Rohingya can return to their places of origin in dignity and safety," she said in a statement, reports UNB. Bachelet said it is troubling that a number of satellite images and eyewitness accounts indicate that areas in northern Rakhine have been burnt in recent months.





She made the statement at the 45th Session of theUN Human Rights Council in Geneva on enhanced interactive dialogue on the implementation of recommendations from the Fact-Finding Mission on the situation of human rights in Myanmar.Bachelet noted that the Government has contested this, based on its own review of satellite data- this only underscores the need for independent, on-the-ground investigation.







Government administrators are reclassifying areas where Rohingya villages were previously located, removing the names of villages from official maps and potentially altering how the land may be used.





"This should end immediately, and the prior situation should be restored. Such acts victimize those who have been forced to flee, and could prevent Rohingyas from returning to their homes, reclaiming their rights and rebuilding their lives," said Bachelet.





She said she is also concerned that they risk destroying evidence relevant to determining legal responsibility for acts committed during military operations both before and after 2017.Bachelet said three years have passed since the military operations in Rakhine created a terrible human rights crisis.

"The situation of many hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced people remains unresolved," she said.





In 2019, the Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar concluded that Myanmar incurred State responsibility under the prohibition against genocide and crimes against humanity, as well as for other violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.





The Council and the General Assembly also emphasized the call for accountability.But regrettably, Bachelet said no concrete measures have been taken. "National initiatives, including secretive and selective court martials and the national Commission of Enquiry, have been inadequate and fallen short of international standards."





She encouraged the Government of Myanmar to cooperate fully with international judicial and investigative bodies to ensure that justice is delivered and support the transitional justice processes, which are vital to sustainable peace.





Currently, people from the Rakhine, Chin, Mro, Daignet and Rohingya communities are increasingly affected by the armed conflict in Rakhine and Chin States, including through disappearances and extra-judicial killings of civilians; massive civilian displacement; arbitrary arrests, torture and deaths in custody; and the destruction of civilian property.





"Civilian casualties have also been increasing. In some cases, they appear to have been targeted or attacked indiscriminately, which may constitute further war crimes or even crimes against humanity," Bachelet said.She regrets that the complex travel authorization process obstructs access for humanitarian actors.





