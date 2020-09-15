'Bangladesh embassy building inTurkey is manifestation of ties'

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu lay a floral wreath below the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the newly-built Chancery Complex of Bangladesh in Ankara on Monday.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said establishment of Bangladesh Embassy's permanent building in Turkey is a manifestation of importance and priority that Dhaka attaches to its relations with Ankara. "





This building is a testament to the enormous progress we (Bangladesh-Turkey) have made since diplomatic relations between our two countries began in 1974," he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly-constructed Bangladesh Chancery (Embassy) Complex in Ankara, reports UNB.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the new complex from Dhaka while Bangladesh foreign minister along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu were physically present at the ceremony in Ankara.





Momen said Dhaka-Ankara relations are based on historical connections, cultural affinity, mutual trust, respect and shared interest to see a peaceful world order."It goes without saying that promoting international peace and ensuring development and prosperity for our people are two key aspects of our cooperation," he said.





Momen termed the opening of the Bangladesh's permanent embassy complex in Ankara is like unfolding a new chapter in the already existing friendly relations between the two countries. "I am sure it would help further cement bonds between the two countries," he added.





Mentioned that construction of Turkish Embassy's permanent building in Dhaka has already been complied simultaneously, he said "It was a most welcome coincidence," he said. Bangladesh Ambassador in Ankara M Allama Siddiki delivered the welcome address at the function





The main features of the complex include Chancery Building, Embassy Residence, 229 seat hi-tech auditorium named 'Victory 1971', automated mechanical and electrical systems, mosque, gymnasium, display centre for Bangladeshi items, library with reference books on Bangabandhu, War of Independence and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.





As reflection of Bangladesh's history of independence, bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar were also installed at the complex.Moreover, 36 sqm mural works titled 'Invincible Bangladesh' as well as terracotta works on the rural life of Bangladesh was also placed at the complex.The construction of the complex has been successfully completed on September 3 last.







