'Dhaka keen to take forward ties with Ankara'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed Bangladesh's eagerness to take forward its ties with Turkey for the mutual benefits of the two countries, as she virtually inaugurated the newly-constructed Bangladesh Chancery (Embassy) Complex in Ankara.





"Bangladesh attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey. So, the country is keen to take forward this relationship with Turkey for the bilateral benefits of the two peoples," she told the virtual opening function of the Bangladesh Chancery Complex this afternoon.In this connection, the premier mentioned that the relations between Bangladesh and Turkey are deeply rooted in shared history, faith, and traditions based on mutual trust and confidence.





Sheikh Hasina joined the virtual ceremony from her official Ganabhaban residence here, while Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke at the function as special guests at the Complex in the Turkish capital of Ankara, reports BSS.





Bangladesh Ambassador in Ankara M Allama Siddiki delivered the welcome address at the function. A documentary on the chancery complex was screened at the ceremony.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim and Awami League's Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap were present at Ganabhaban.





While talking about the protracted Rohingya crisis, the prime minister thanked the Turkish government for extending support to Bangladesh on this issue and sought its further role in solving the problem."Three years have already passed after the exodus of (huge number of) Rohingyas into Bangladesh, and they should go back to their own country … I think Turkey can play a role in this regard," she said.





The prime minister recalled that formal diplomatic ties between the two countries began in 1974, nearly 50 years ago.

"As we celebrate this historic milestone in our relations, I fondly recall my visit to Ankara at the invitation of the then Prime Minister and now President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 13 April 2012," she said.





The premier said to achieve vision 2021 and 2041, Bangladesh is set to expand its global outreach by establishing many more diplomatic offices."This permanent Embassy complex in Ankara is a testimony to the priority Bangladesh attaches to boost further its friendship with Turkey," she said.





