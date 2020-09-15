Indian envoy hails steps

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chauhdury at her office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Monday. -JS



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das has praised the government for its steps towards building 'Digital Bangladesh'.She said this while paying a courtesy call to Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chauhdury at latter's office at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the city on Monday.





During the meeting, they discussed the changing global situation and lifestyle changes in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Shirin Sharmin mentioned that despite risks amid the Covid-19 situation, the parliament held two sessions, including the budget session for FY 2020-21, while different services, including health services, are now being delivered across the country through online platforms.





Riva Ganguly Das lauded the government of Bangladesh for successfully carrying out activities through virtual system using technology at a time when everyone has been restricted to their homes due to the pandemic, terming the feat a significant step towards building a digital Bangladesh.





Stressing the friendly relations between India and Bangladesh, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said that cooperation between the two neighboring countries on issues of mutual interest would continue.





She also thanked the outgoing Indian envoy for successful discharging her duties during her stay in Bangladesh. Senior officials of the Parliament Secretariat were present during the meeting.





