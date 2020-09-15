Trade-based training activities of BSCIC Design Center started



After a five-month gap due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, trade-based training activities at the BSCIC Design Center have resumed from Sunday maintaining the health rules.





The training program is being conducted with 105 trainees in a total of thirteen trades and the training is being conducted in two shifts, said a press release issued on Monday.







The training activities for the March-April, 2020 session were postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Chief Designer Jasmin Nahar inspected the training activities of all the departments of the Design Center.

Leave Your Comments