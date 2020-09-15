Sonu launches scholarship program for needy students



Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly ever since the pandemic hit India. However, it's not in the acting front but the humanitarian one. The star has helped migrant laborers reach their homes amidst a nationwide lockdown and even the students all around the country.







However, Sonu isn't stopping there. He's now going to be launching a scholarship program to help the poorest students in the country. Sonu has tied up with universities across India to offer scholarships under the name of his mother, Professor Saroj Sood, who reportedly used to teach free of cost in Moga, Punjab. "





She had told me to take her work ahead, and I feel that this is the right time," said Sood, as per Times of India. The pandemic has put everyone in a tough spot, especially students who can't afford to join their classes on a virtual platform. Sonu aims to help those students get the education they deserve and desperately need.





The scholarship will be available for courses like Medicine, Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Automation, Cyber security, Data Science, Fashion, Journalism and Business Studies, and others.

