Apu talks about women trafficking

Popular choreographer and dancer Evan Shahriar Sohag has been arrested in Dubai on charges of involvement in trafficking women. He is revealing the names of many after being questioned. The name of choreographer Gautam Saha has also come up there.





Several media outlets have claimed that Gautam is the manager of actress Apu Biswas. The actress has expressed anger over this. She has opened her mouth against false news by claiming that Gautam Saha is not his manager. On Sunday (September 13) at noon, Apu Biswas wrote on her verified Facebook page in a long status, "As an actress, I have to communicate with almost everyone in the media for work.





Another thing I want to say clearly is that I do not have a personal media manager. I get various job meetings or job proposals through acquaintances. Today I see that 'Apu Biswas's manager' is being headlined in some news. Please do not embarrass me by including my name in this news. I want to make it clear again that I do not have a personal media manager."





She wrote that she would take legal action against the false news, "Please correct the news that you have already prepared by including my name. Otherwise I will lodge a written complaint with the Cyber Crime Division. Thank you." Meanwhile, Apu Biswas starrer 'Sosurbari Zindabad 2' is awaiting release. She is looking forward to working on several new movies.

