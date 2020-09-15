Urmila to unveil mystery of 'Somoyer Golpo'



Mystery dramas or films have been the apple of the eyes for Bangladeshi TV lovers. In that continuation over the years there have been many dramas made centering on plots about mystery. This time we will once again travel down those well known pathways of thrilling solution to mystery. Here, Urmila Srabonti Kar will be seen playing a central role in the drama.





RTV's drama about crime and mystery solving 'Somoyer Golpo' is starting to air. Under the direction and overall supervision of Topu Khan, the story of crime, mystery and its solution comes up in every episode of this drama. Each episode has different directorial board and actors. The main objective of this drama is to increase public awareness and increase the social values of the people.







The drama is broadcast every Sunday and Monday at 8:10 pm. This episode is directed by Anisur Rahman Rajib and scripted by Moniruzzaman Moni. Many actors including Aman Reza have acted in it.Besides Topu Khan there is also Anisur Rahman Rajib, Saiful Alam Shamim and Mahadi Shaon Adnan on the board of directors.

