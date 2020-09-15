Icons of women's empowerment recognized



The annual award ceremony took place via an online event streamed live at Anannya Magazine's official Facebook page at Friday 8 pm, reports UNB.Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni joined the virtual event as its chief guest while the awardees shared their eventful journeys of becoming the 'Anannya' of their respective categories, for which they received the honor.





Pratima Sanghma (Education, posthumous), Dr Farida Zaman (Fine Arts), Shreemati Saha (Social Welfare), Nasima Aktar Nisha (Entrepreneur), Hazera Begum (exceptional example in social work), Israt Khan Mojlish (Social Organizer), FalguniSaha (Inspirational example for physically handicapped women), Eti Khatun (Sports), Sumona Sharmin (Journalism) and country's first indigenous female band F Minor (Music) received the prestigious award this year.







Thanking the initiative, Dr Dipu Moni said, "Anannya magazine has been honoring the legendary women of Bangladesh for such a long time, celebrating their remarkable achievements in their respective fields. This is a jovial celebration of these incredible, exemplary women and I am honored to be a part of this celebration."





"Every year this event took place with festive arrangements, however, this year the situation is different due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Thanks to our honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that we are being able to utilize these virtual platforms to continue the new normal, and celebrating the positive outcomes of her envisioned 'Digital Bangladesh', which allowed us continuing the education system virtually for almost 90% students in our country," she added.







Hosted by recitation artist Farah Dolon, Anannya Magazine and the Daily Ittefaq editor-in-chief Tasmima Hossain chaired the event. She lauded every recipient for their extraordinary achievements in their respective categories and paved her gratitude to them for being the cornerstones of women's empowerment in Bangladesh.





