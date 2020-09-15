Sabina Yasmin getting lifetime achievement award



Sabina Yasmin has got the National Film Award for singing numerous songs. This time a new award is going to be added to that list. She will be awarded the lifetime achievement award.







The Bangladesh Music Journalists Association (BMJA) has announced awards for 2019 in various categories of music. This is the 7th edition of the BMJA Music Awards. The BMJA made the announcement on their official Facebook page on Sunday 13 September.







Due to the corona infection, BMJA has announced online prizes for the first time instead of traditionally announcing and awarding prizes directly on stage.Other than Sabina Yasmin, a number of other renowned musicians and singers along with music directors and production companies will be presented awards.







The categories of the awards are 'Best Musician', 'Best Lyrics', 'Best Composer', 'Best Music Director', 'Best Child Artite' and 'Best Production Company'. According to BMJA sources, the BMJA Awards were supposed to be officially announced at the end of March this year, but the event was postponed due to the announcement of lockdown across the country due to coronavirus outbreak.

