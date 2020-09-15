BCB turns down SLC's 14-day quarantine requirement

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan Papon (center) seen with BCB directors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Collected



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday made it clear to Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) they will not tour Sri Lanka under any terms and conditions, BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon made the announcement at a press conference on Monday.





Tigers' tour of Sri Lanka was under cloud last couple of days regarding Sri Lanka's quarantine requirement. Bangladesh want to play the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka with full and absolute preparation as they have been out of cricket since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country in March.







But while they want to get the opportunity of taking full preparation, the Sri Lanka health ministry's COVID-19 rules made it tougher for Bangladesh. The Lankan health ministry emphasized on 14-day quarantine for the visiting nation even though BCB and SLC agreed for seven-day quarantine.





"A lot of terms are new to us. I have talked to the countries where cricket is back. Most of them have seven-day quarantine but the touring teams there are allowed to practice. At some places teams are being allowed to get to the field after three-day quarantine.







But the terms and conditions given by SLC yesterday [Sunday] says none of our team members will be allowed to go out even from the room for 14-days. Not even to have a food." BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon told media following the meeting with BCB directors on Monday. "I don't know what the reason is but we feel there is some reason behind this.





I knew Sri Lanka is one of the countries where COVID-19 problem was contained successfully and therefore, we agreed to tour there. Now we feel that may be they are dealing a tough situation with COVID-19 which we don't know about. They are playing domestic cricket there but when it came to us they are trying to impose these restrictions," He added.





"We will have our team initially in Dambula and not in Colombo. Despite that they are not allowing our team members to get out from the room. These terms are surprising. Speaking of the practice facilities they will not provide even the net bowlers and at the same time they are not allowing us to carry any. This is not child's game, this is ICC Test championship. There is a big difference the way we are thinking," papon said. "





Those sorts of terms and conditions are rare. It is not possible to play Test Championship under those conditions," he concluded With the three-match Test series is part of the World Test Championship this series was originally scheduled for July-August, but due to the outbreak of the virus, it was later rescheduled for October-November.







Bangladesh have so far played three matches in World Test Championship but lost all of them. Meanwhile, the coaching staff of the Bangladesh team arrived in Dhaka last week. They were at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon. With the permission of the Department of Health, they have joined the cricketers' practice on Monday.





According to the rules of the government of Bangladesh, if someone comes from outside, it is mandatory to stay in quarantine for 14 days. However BCB wanted to cut the rules only for Domingo, Cook and Gibson.







The BCB was thinking of allowing them to join the practice directly if they reported negative the Corona test. They had made a verbal appeal to the health department in this regard. Head coach Russell Domingo and pace bowling Coach Gibson however joined the practice on Monday with written permission.

