Global coronavirus cases top 29.1m: JHU





The confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 19.1 million globally as of Tuesday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) .





Besides, the global death count has reached 926,923, shows the tally.





According to the JHU data, more than 19.7 million people have recovered from the virus.





The JHU says the worst hit U.S. has registered more than 6.5 million infections and 194,467 deaths – both the highest in the world.





Beside, India's Health Ministry reported a single-day spike of 92,071 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday and another 1,136 deaths.India has now reported more than 4.8 million infections and more than 79,700 deaths since the pandemic has begun, reports AP.





According to the data, the third worst hit Brazil has reported 4.3 million confirmed coronavirus and counted 132,006 deaths.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Monday reported the death of 26 Covid-19 patients in a day – the lowest since August 2 when the country saw 22 people die.





Until morning, the death tally stood at 4,759 and the fatality rate at 1.4 percent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





In a handout, the DGHS announced detection of 1,812 new coronavirus patients in 24 hours.





The number of recovered patients increased to 243,155 as 2,512 made recovery in a day. The recovery rate now stands at 71.66 percent.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

