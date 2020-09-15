Foam factory gutted in Gazipur fire

A fire broke out in a foam factory at Pubail in Gazipur on Monday night.
Deputy assistant director of Jaydevpur Fire Service Abdul Hamid Miah said the fire broke out at 'Al-Raji Foam Factory' around 10:30pm and it soon engulfed the entire factory as there was huge flammable substances.
On information, five fire-fighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 12:30am on Tuesday.
The fire gutted raw materials, furniture and machinery of the factory, said the official.
However, it is still not clear what caused the fire.
