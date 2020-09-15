25 indicted for Buet student Abrar Murder













A tribunal on Tuesday framed charges against 25 accused in a murder case filed over death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Abrar Fahad.





Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Abu Zafor Mohammad Kamruzzaman passed the order.





The court also fixed September 21 for hearing of the case.





The accused are Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Civil Engineering, Batch-13; Muhtasim Fuad, Civil Engineering, Batch-14; Anik Sarker, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-15; Mehedi Hasan Robin, Chemical Engineering Batch-15; Ifti Mosharraf Shakal, Biomedical Engineering, Batch-16; Moniruzzaman Monir, Water Resources Engineering, Batch-16; Meftahul Islam Zion, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Batch-15; Mazedur Rahman, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Batch-17; Muzahidur Rahman Muzahid, Civil Engineering, Batch-16; Tabakhkharul Islam Tanvir, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-16; Hossain Mohammad Toha, Mechanical Engineering, Batch 17; Jisan, Engineering, Batch-16; Md Akash, Civil Engineering, Batch-16; Md Shamem Billah, Marine Engineering, Batch-17; Nazmus Sadat, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-17; Ajtesamul Rabbi Tanim, Civil Engineering, Batch-17; Morshed Amartya Islam, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-17; Moaz Abu Huraira, Computer Science Engineering, Batch-17; Muntasir Alam Jemi, Chemical Engineering, Batch-17; Amit Shaha, Civil Engineering, Batch-16; Muztaba Rafid, Chemical Engineering, Batch-16; Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-15; Samsul Arefin Rafat, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-17; Mizanur Rahman, Marine Engineering, Batch-16 and Mahmud Setu, Chemical Engineering, Batch-14





Three of the accused – Jishan, Rafid and Tanim – remain absconding.





Abrar, 21, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death reportedly by then Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university.





He was found dead on the staircase of the hall in the early hours of October 7 after he was taken to room No-2011 around 8pm on October 6 and beaten mercilessly.





His murder sparked nationwide outcry.





On November, 13, The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted charge sheet before the court. On November 18 last, the court accepted the chargesheet against 25 accused.





On January 13, the case was shifted to the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court from Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.





On March 12 this year, Abrar murder case was shifted to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 after his parents met the Law Minister and urged to shift the case to a Speedy Trial Tribunal.

