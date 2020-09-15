Turkey keen to boost trade, investment with Bangladesh





Turkey wants to boost trade and investment with Bangladesh opening new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the issues of cooperation at a meeting in Turkey.





The Turkish Foreign Minister assured Dr Momen of increasing their investment in Bangladesh.





The two countries decided to hold the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) and Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meetings at the earliest, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The Turkish Foreign Minister expressed interest to give more ventilators and masks for Bangladesh as support to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.





Minister Cavusoglu also assured Bangladesh of extending all support required for the safe repatriation of Rohingyas.





The two ministers discussed ways to expedite the activities of D-8 and expressed two countries' consensus on the rights of Palestinians.





Dr Momen strongly upheld Bangladesh's position in support of the cause of Palestine.





Minister Cavusoglu highly appreciated Bangladesh's socioeconomic development.





The two ministers laid emphasis on strengthening ties between the two countries on all fronts, including the areas of education exchange and cultural ties.





Dr Momen is now on a four-day visit to Turkey.





The Deputy Governor of Istanbul welcomed him on September 13 upon his arrival in Istanbul.



