Coronavirus: Bangladesh records 43 deaths, 1,724 cases









Bangladesh on Tuesday saw a spike in both the number of coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.





The health authorities said 43 patients had died in the past 24 hours. During this period, 1,724 new cases were detected after testing 14,050 samples.





Currently, the death tally stands at 4,802 and the death rate at 1.41 percent, a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





So far, the country has recorded 341,056 cases but 245,594 of them have recovered.

