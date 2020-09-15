Published:  04:09 PM, 15 September 2020

BGB-BSF border conference rescheduled for Sept 16-19

BGB-BSF border conference rescheduled for Sept 16-19

The conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF), which was postponed two days ago, will now take place from September 16-19.

The formal meeting will start at 10:45am on September 17 at the conference room in BGB headquarters.

BGB Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam will lead an 11-member Bangladesh delegation, while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana will lead a six-member delegation at the conference.

The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) on September 19.

The border conference was postponed on September 13 as the BSF delegation failed to reach Dhaka due to a technical glitch in their aircraft.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »