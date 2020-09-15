Bangladesh elected EB member of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS









Bangladesh has been elected member of the Executive Board of the UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS securing the highest votes -- 53 out of the 54 with 1 abstention - for the term 2021-2023, beginning from January 1, 2021.





The election was held on Monday at the United Nations Headquarters where 54 members of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to elect members to eight of the ECOSOC subsidiary bodies.





The victory is the demonstration of the trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys due to her strong legacy of working together with the UN entities and their Executive Boards towards socio-economic emancipation of the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.





Bangladesh is also a current member at the Executive Boards of UNICEF and UN Women. Ambassador Rabab Fatima is the current President of the Executive Board of UNICEF.

