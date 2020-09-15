100pc train ticket sale begins Wednesday





The Railways Ministry has decided to allow trains to carry passengers to their full capacity from Wednesday.





“A decision allowing sale of 100 percent train tickets maintaining health guidelines has been taken,” ministry PRO Sharif Alam told UNB on Tuesday.





Half of the tickets will be sold at the stations and the rest will be available online, he said.





The government initially shut passenger trains to contain the spread of coronavirus. It eventually allowed trains to run on condition that they follow health guidelines and carry 50 percent passengers.





