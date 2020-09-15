Tk 202-cr project envisages development of local species of fish, snail





The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday cleared four projects, including a Tk 202-crore one to conserve and develop local species of fish and snail in the country.





The approval came from the 8th Ecnec meeting of the current fiscal year, held virtually with Ecnec Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.





The Prime Minister, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the meeting from Ganobhaban through a videoconference, while other Ecnec members were connected from NEC Bhaban.





“The meeting approved four projects of four ministries, including three revised projects. The total estimated cost of the projects is Tk 534.34 crore (only additional cost of the revised projects was counted here),” said MA Mannan at a press briefing.





Of the total cost, Tk 440.94 crore will be borne from the government’s fund, while Tk 93.40 crore will come from foreign sources as project loan, he said.





About the ‘Conservation and Development of Local Species of Fish and Snail Project’, the Planning Minister said it will be implemented spending Tk 202.04 crore by June 2024.





The main objective of the project is to increase fish and snail outputs to 4.46 lakh metric tonnes from 3.86 lakh metric tonnes in the project areas.





The project will be implemented in Gopalganj, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Barishal, Jhalokathi, Pirojpur Barguna and Narail districts as well as two upazilas in Faridpur and Bagerhat districts each.





The main project operations include establishment of 160 fish sanctuaries, repair and maintenance of 240 fish sanctuaries, establishment of 392 farms to display local species of fish, use of appropriate technology, and establishment of 190 beel nurseries.

