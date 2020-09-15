RAB has arrested two drug dealers in Tangail along with 520 bottles of Fencidil

Leave Your Comments

Tangail RAB-12 has arrested two drug dealers along with 520 bottles of Fencidil and a mini pickup from Rabna Bypass area of ​​Tangail city.Tangail RAB-12 CPC 3 Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Kishore Roy confirmed the information in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.He further said that on the basis of secret information, a RAB expedition team conducted an operation in Rabna bypass area of ​​Tangail city and seized a mini pickup from Dinajpur to Dhaka. Meanwhile, two drug dealers in the vehicle, Md Mizanur Rahman, 38, son of late Nur Hossain Qazi of Chhatni Rautara village under Hakimpur police station of Dinajpur district and Md Safiq Islam, 40, son of Md Sahab Uddin of Khidirpur village under Manohardi police station of Narsingdi district were arrested. Later, based on the information provided by them, 520 bottles of Fencidil carried inside the electric transmitter were recovered. Two mobile phones, cash and a mini pickup were seized from them. It is learned from the interrogation of the arrested persons that they have been illegally collecting the drug Phensidyl for a long time and supplying it to the retail and wholesale drug dealers in different districts including Tangail district as per their demand.