Freeing Khaleda BNP's prime task: Fakhrul



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said their party's prime task is now to free Khaleda Zia from "house arrest"."We think keeping Khaleda Zia under house arrest is a big crisis. This's now imperative to bring her out. This's the number one task of our party," he said, reports UNB.





Hours after the government issued an executive order extending the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentences for another six months on two conditions, the BNP leader came up with the remarks whil speaking at a virtual discussion.As per the conditions, the BNP chief will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there.





Fakhrul said taking their acting chairman Tarique Rahman back and freeing lakhs of party leaders and activists from 'false cases' is their second priority task.He said it is now necessary to forge national unity by uniting the country's people and political parties to 'restore' democracy in the country.





"I believe that the people of the country are always in favour of democracy. They won the fight against dictatorship, the War of Independence and the struggle to restore the rights of their mother tongue. They'll also win this time in the struggle for the restoration of democracy."





Bangladesh Nationalist Research and Communication (BNRC) arranged the programme on the occasion of 'International Democracy Day'.BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said there is a tendency all over the world to destroy democracy and democratic norms by a vested group for their economic and political interests. "This is a matter of concern for us."





He said the current government has 'destroyed' democracy by 'snatching' people's basic and voting rights. "There's no alternative to a strong unity of political parties and people to get rid of the current situation."





Another BNP standing committee member, Moudud Ahmed, said Khaleda Zia's full release from jail is necessary to 'get back' democracy. "But we need to work out the proper strategy to free her. We must take to the streets by uniting people."







Leave Your Comments