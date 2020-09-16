BUET student Abrar killing trial begins

uAdrian Chowdhury, AA

A Dhaka tribunal on Tuesday framed charges against 25 accused in a murder case filed over death of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad.Dhaka Speedy Tribunal-1 Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman framed the charges against all accused and issued the trial order.







The court also fixed September 20 for hearing of the case.After reading out the charges, the tribunal asked the 22 accused, out of a total 25, who were present at the courtroom, whether they would like to plead guilty or not. In reply all the accused pleaded not guilty and begged to be tried.





The accused are Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Civil Engineering, Batch-13; Muhtasim Fuad, Civil Engineering, Batch-14; Anik Sarker, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-15; Mehedi Hasan Robin, Chemical Engineering Batch-15; Ifti Mosharraf Shakal, Biomedical Engineering, Batch-16; Moniruzzaman Monir, Water Resources Engineering, Batch-16; Meftahul Islam Zion, Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, Batch-15; Mazedur Rahman, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Batch-17; Muzahidur Rahman Muzahid, Civil Engineering,





Batch-16; Tabakhkharul Islam Tanvir, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-16; Hossain Mohammad Toha, Mechanical Engineering, Batch 17; Jisan, Engineering, Batch-16; Md Akash, Civil Engineering, Batch-16; Md Shamem Billah, Marine Engineering, Batch-17; Nazmus Sadat, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-17; Ajtesamul Rabbi Tanim, Civil Engineering, Batch-17; Morshed Amartya Islam, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-17; Moaz Abu Huraira, Computer Science Engineering, Batch-17; Muntasir Alam Jemi, Chemical Engineering, Batch-17; Amit Shaha, Civil Engineering, Batch-16; Muztaba Rafid, Chemical Engineering, Batch-16; Ishtiaq Ahmed Munna, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-15; Samsul Arefin Rafat, Mechanical Engineering, Batch-17; Mizanur Rahman, Marine Engineering, Batch-16 and Mahmud Setu, Chemical Engineering, Batch-14Three of the accused - Jishan, Rafid and Tanim - remain absconding.





The tribunal on September 9 set Tuesday (yesterday) to pass the order as both prosecution and defense concluded their part of the hearing on charge framing on that day.On November, 13, The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) submitted charge sheet before the court. On November 18 last, the court accepted the chargesheet against 25 accused.







Abrar, a sophomore student of electrical and electronic engineering at BUET, was tortured to death at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall in 7 October 2019.BUET students and the varsity authorities found the seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at around 6.30 am. Later, Abrar's father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.The university suspended 19 students and banned organizational political activities on the campus following student protests.

