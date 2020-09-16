Khaleda Zia's conditional release for 6 more months



The government has extended the conditional release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia by another six months.The Home Ministry issued a gazette notification to this end on Tuesday. It will be effective from September 25, a day after the six-month suspension of her sentences will expire.





However, the BNP chief will not be able to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. Khaleda Zia's younger brother Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on August 25 seeking an extension of the release order.







The Law Ministry gave its positive opinion in this regard on September 3 with two conditions - receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country.The former Prime Minister was released from jail for six months upon an executive order on her age and humanitarian grounds following an application by her family on March 25.





Begum Zia was sent to jail after she was sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.Later, she was convicted in another graft case.





