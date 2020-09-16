US excited to work with Bangladesh under IPS



The United States has said taht it is excited to work with Bangladesh under Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). It also said Bangladesh is a huge country with incredible opportunities.





US South and Central Asia Affairs Deputy Assistant Secretary Laura Stone and US Deputy Chief of Mission in Dhaka JoAnne Wagner came up with the views at a webinar on Tuesday.





Laura Stone said, ''Bangladesh is a success story. We're very grateful for Bangladesh's commitment.''JoAnne Wagner said, ''We are very excited about working with Bangladesh under the auspices of IPS and also in terms of our bilateral relationship."





The two speakers said the US will continue to partner with Bangladesh as the country has an essential role to play and explained why Bangladesh is important and mentioned its strategic location, it's over 160 million people and market.Responding to a query if the IPS is an initiative to contain any other country, the US officials replied in the negative.





