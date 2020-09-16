PM for global support to address climate refugee issue

PM Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday addressed the "Resilience and Recovery: Highlighting Solutions for the G-20 on Climate and Sustainability" virtually from her official residence as keynote speaker. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the international community and G-20 to come forward with a strong support to increase adaptation finance for the climate vulnerable countries.





She was delivering keynote speech on video conference at a high level event on the occasion of the F20 Climate Solutions Week that began on September 14. The F20 and King Khaled Foundation are jointly organizing the week. The title of the event was "Resilience and Recovery: Highlighting Solutions for the G20 on Climate and Sustainability".





Sheikh Hasina said, "We seek strong support from the international community and G20 to increase adaptation finance for the climate vulnerable countries."She went on to add, ''G20 have greater responsibility to come forward with stronger commitment to mobilise global support to tackle the issue of displacement or climate refugees.''





"Peace and security of all will largely depend on how we will be able to manage this forced displacement of innocent people," she further added. The head of the government stated that nobody knows it better than Bangladesh as it has 1.1 million forcibly evicted Rohingyas from Myanmar and they are causing extensive damage to the environment and nature.





Sheikh Hasina placed three priority issues including greater collaboration from international community for unified, stronger and green mechanism to address negative impacts of climate change and uphold sustainability.Firstly, For successful implementation of 2030 Agenda, addressing climate change is fundamental as both have symbiotic relationships with each other;





Secondly, We need greater collaboration from international community for unified, stronger and green mechanism to tackle the negative impacts of climate change and uphold sustainability. G20 countries have specific roles to play here.And thirdly, Global financing mechanism must be replenished as promised in a true spirit of responsibility sharing and partnership.





Sheikh Hasina also said that it is disturbing that the Global financing mechanism like the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF) are severely under resourced.She mentioned that climate and sustainability, the two issues, are mutually dependent and the G20 economies account for around 90 percent of the gross world product, almost 80 percent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population and approximately half of the world land area.





