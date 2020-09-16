Diner Sheshe





"I was on OkCupid for 2 weeks before I found Adrian- most of our responses matched, right from politics to feminism. So I liked his profile and texted him, but he'd take hours to respond. I used to send him voice notes but he'd just text- it bugged me so much that I actually asked him, 'Are you a serial killer or something?' He laughed and said, 'LOL, Why don't you google me?'Adrian turned out to be a pretty well known badminton player and I didn't even know the difference between badminton and tennis.







He was shy; I was the conversation starter. I loved to drink; he was all about staying fit. He told me that he hated dancing and I loved to party. So, after talking for a day, he said, 'Let's meet tomorrow?', I agreed but didn't go in with high hopes.





But on our first date itself, I told him all about my past relationships and mental health struggles and he told me about how family oriented he is! We spoke all afternoon. I was a little drunk by evening and Adrian drove to this parking area; I thought he wanted to hook up. But I found out how serious Adrian was when he said, 'I don't want to hook up, I want to get to know you more.' I invited him home that evening.







That's when Adrian asked if I wanted to date. I was skeptical but he repeated, 'No, I really mean it,' and gave me an ultimatum, 'You have to let me know before 10 AM tomorrow?'I felt he was too good to be true and was really surprised at how quick it was happening… but I really liked him. So the next evening, I said, 'Yes!' Within 2 weeks of dating, Adrian confessed, 'I love you.' He was so sure about us. A month later, I said it back. From just wanting a fling, I did complete 180. During the lockdown, we discussed getting engaged; I was the first one to bring it up!







Humans of Bombay, Fb





