Worldwide waffling





Apple Inc.'s major iPhone assemblers are among the companies expected to win approval to participate in a $6.6 billion stimulus program to bring manufacturing to India, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially seismic shift as the world's most valuable company diversifies beyond China.





At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Indian government is expected to approve a plan aimed at bringing $150 billion in mobile-phone production over the next five years, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.











Britain's largest food bank network has warned that UK destitution rates will double by Christmas alongside an explosion in demand for charity food parcels, as coronavirus job and income support schemes are wound down.





The Trussell Trust predicts that at least 670,000 extra people will become destitute in the last three months of the year - a level of poverty that leaves them unable to meet basic food, shelter or clothing needs - if the government withdraws Covid support for low-income households.





Despite unprecedented demand for charity food since lockdown - 100,000 people used food banks for the first time between April and June - the trust said ending furlough in October would trigger a rise in food bank use of at least 61% - equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 300,000 parcels.









Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Stree is set to release in Japan today. Shraddha took to Twitter to share the news with a poster of her 2018 film. She captioned the image as, "#Stree is all set to conquer #Japan! Releasing today, beware (sic)!"The Amar Kaushik directorial venture is a horror-comedy that enjoys a cult following in India. Released two years ago on August 31, Stree went on to become a money-spinner at the box office that year, minting over Rs 100 crore.











After the Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez was accused by Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar of making racist remarks in a bitterly-fought match on Sunday, the defender has taken to social media to defend himself.Neymar was one of five players sent off on Sunday as Marseille claimed a dramatic 1-0 win to hand PSG consecutive Ligue 1 defeats.





Neymar was shown a red card for slapping Alvaro Gonzalez in injury-time, who he accused of racism as he left the field and on social media following the match.A few hours later, Gonzalez used Twitter to hit back on Neymar and defend his actions."There is no place for racism. A clean career and with many team-mates and friends on a day to day basis.











