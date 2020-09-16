What Dhaka is talking about





English retired professional footballer and current President of Inter Miami CF. David Beckham posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received 127k reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Wow!" Dipok Shaha, fb









Popular Bangladeshi actress, model and producer Jaya Ahsan posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" AF Mohammad, fb





Facebook user Kailas Bhopi posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wow! That's awesome!" Avik Jana, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page with actress Safa Kabir. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Nice" Priyo Tumimoy, fb





Leave Your Comments