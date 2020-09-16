Dr Ibrahim Khalil passes away



Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission Chief Geologist Dr Md Ibrahim Khalid died while undergoing treatment at Asgar Ali Hospital in the capital at 2:00 pm on Sunday. He was only 48 years old.He left behind his two daughters, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death, said a press release.





He joined the Commission on March 22, 2001 as a Geologist and carried out research duties at the Atomic Energy Research Institute at Savar as well as in the Business Development Unit of the BAEC head office.





BAEC Officers and employees conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul peace. Dr Ibrahim, elder brother of Md Ismail Amin, director Gungchil Ltd, was a dedicated scientist of the country.

