Rare Inguinal Bladder Hernia (IBH) surgery at United Hospital

Prof Dr Anisur Rahman



United Hospital Senior Consultant Surgeon Prof Dr Anisur Rahman performed surgery of Inguinal Bladder Hernia (right-sided) on an 80-year-old elderly male patient.This is a rare condition found in about 1-5 percent of Inguinal Hernias.





The Patient had surgery for removal of the prostate a few years back for prostate cancer, a press release from the hospital says. An inguinal hernia is a protrusion of abdominal cavity contents through the inguinal canal, which are passages on two sides of the body in the anterior abdominal wall.







Inguinal Bladder Hernias with Urinary Bladder and sometimes with Small Bowel loop inside hernia sac are more common with right inguinal hernia, males being more affected, more so with those having urological malignancy.







Highlighting the importance of diagnosing such rare cases, Prof Anisur Rahman said, "most IBHs are diagnosed during operation i.e. intra-operatively, hence damage of urinary bladder inside hernia sac during hernia repair might take place, which can be avoided if Surgeon is experienced enough to be conscious and careful of this diagnosis assessing patient history and clinical presentation.





In this case, small bowel loop found inside the hernia sac was vital and the urinary bladder was repositioned to its anatomical position."United Hospital is proud to offer services of its Experienced & Skilled Surgeons for its patients, he added.





