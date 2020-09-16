Middle East move that reshapes politics





The Middle East is a large and diverse region composed of several countries and cultures in North Africa and western Asia. Its complex history includes the Persian Gulf War, the Iran Hostage Crisis, Israel and the UAE, along with another strong regional U.S.





ally in Saudi Arabia, count Iran as an important enemy, bolstering their joint opposition to Tehran. Brian Hook, the U.S. State Department's lead official on Iran who will be leaving his post soon, said the new agreement amounted to a "nightmare" for Iran in its efforts against Israel in the region. The Netanyahu government's West Bank annexation plans had been an uncomfortable development for Washington, seen by many as a possible death knell to the U.S. peace plan. U.S.





Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, asked how long Israel might suspend its annexation plan, said it was unclear but that the administration wanted to give other countries in the region a chance to seal similar agreements with Israel. We've prioritized peace over the sovereignty movement but it's not off the table. It's just something that will be deferred until we give peace every single chance," he told reporters at the White House.





The UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, said that the agreement with Israel was done to address the threat that further annexation of Palestinian territories posed to the two-state solution. President Donald Trump managed to pull off a rare victory for U.S.





diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates.The Gulf monarchy and Israel agreed to normalization of diplomatic relations. Israel also said it would suspend annexing areas of the occupied West Bank as it had been planning to do.





Soon after he sealed the agreement by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one of his strongest supporters, and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Trump called it a "Huge breakthrough"on Twitter and told reporters other similar Middle East deals are in the works.







After 49 years," Trump added, "Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas, including tourism, education, healthcare, trade and security.







The chance to play global statesman was compelling for Trump, who trails in public opinion polls ahead of what is shaping up as a tough election battle against Democratic challenger Joe Biden and has struggled to contain the coronavirus pandemic that has battered the U.S. economy. Two of the Republican president's primary Middle East endeavors have sputtered in the past year.







The new agreement, known as the Abraham Accord, has the potential to impact both. Trump has been unable to negotiate what has been billed as the "deal of the century" between Israel and the Palestinians, and a peace plan he proposed in January that heavily favored the Israelis has not advanced in any significant way.







Trump, who walked away from the international nuclear deal with Iran, also has been unable to get concessions from Tehran in spite of a "maximum pressure" campaign aimed at isolating the Iranians.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel announced a new partnership with the United Arab Emirates on June 25 to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus.





News of the United Arab Emirates and Israel established diplomatic relations that shocked the world, with some claiming the major diplomatic event had "opened the door to peace in the Middle East" and that "the Middle East will stride into a peaceful new era." But opponents take it as a sign of Arab alienation, an act of betrayal and a stab in the back of Palestine. Different interests and concerns certainly result in divergent perceptions.







But if the biggest obstacle to relations between Arab states and Israel the Palestine issue isn't resolved, or even increasingly marginalized and forgotten, real peace will be out of the question in the Middle East. Palestine, which has steadily lost the collective support of Arab states, and Iran, whose room for diplomatic maneuvering is dwindling, are no doubt the biggest losers in this case.







This year's Covid-19 outbreak provided a period of strategic opportunity. The hope of conducting joint research and development with Israel on a coronavirus vaccine is reportedly one factor driving the UAE's initiative to establish diplomatic relations as soon as possible. As the behind-the-scenes matchmaker and facilitator of the corresponding negotiations, Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, can't conceal their excitement.







They have announced a plan to invite both countries' leaders to the White House for a signing ceremony and are ready to clamor about it both at home and internationally. White House insiders even say Trump should be considered for a Nobel Peace Prize. Second, establishing diplomatic ties with the UAE is a significant breakthrough that Israel accomplished without making any substantial compromise.







For a long time, the greatest problem for Israel, which is surrounded by Arab states, has been security challenges. Since Israel declared statehood in 1948, its relations with Arab nations have been like fire and water. Five wars have broken out in the region. Anti-Israel feelings are prevalent in Arab nations, which don't recognize its sovereignty.





Though Israel established diplomatic relations with Egypt and Jordan in 1979 and 1994, respectively, its overall security situation in the Middle East has not seen substantial improvements. Egyptian President Muhammad Anwar el-Sadat was assassinated in 1981 for establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.







Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas cut off contact with the Trump administration and renounced peace efforts after Trump's announcement in December 2017 recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and pledging to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv.





Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, and previous U.S. administrations had declined to announce anything that could prejudge negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Netanyahu issued a video celebrating the news about Bahrain. We have invested in peace for many years, and now peace will invest in us," Netanyahu said. "





It will lead to very large investments in the Israeli economy." News of the agreement broke after the start of the Jewish sabbath in Israel, muting the immediate reaction to an announcement that had been anticipated, at least potentially, for weeks. The Palestinian Authority condemned the announcement as a betrayal of "the Palestinian cause" and of previous commitments made by Arab states.







This step is a token of support for legitimizing the ugly crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, at a time when the occupying state is consolidating its takeover and annexation of the Palestinian land by military force," Palestinian leaders said in a statement. Palestinian officials had been blindsided by the UAE announcement and rejected UAE leaders' characterization of the deal as a means to preserve a path to Palestinian statehood.







The statement also said as per the Vision for Peace Plan, Muslims would be allowed to visit and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, located in a 35-acre compound referred to by the Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif or the Noble Sanctuary. All Muslims who come in peace may visit and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and Jerusalem's other holy sites should remain open for peaceful worshippers of all faiths," said the statement.











The writer is a columnist.

Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has led the White House peace efforts, echoed Trump's confidence that other nations would decide to forge their own diplomatic and economic relationships with Israel, but he stopped short of predicting that Saudi Arabia would soon be among them. Along with the US, Israel and the UAE share a similar outlook regarding the threats and opportunities in the region.

