BTS star RM donates 100m won to Museum on his BD



It's BTS member RM's birthday, and on his special day, the star made it memorable by donating a huge sum to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art. RM's generous donation of a 100 million won is going to be used to reprint books that are hard to find or books that no longer exist in print format. His donation is expected to make a massive change for students of almost 400 elementary, middle, and high schools in South Korea.







Yoon Bum Mo, the director of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, admired RM's admiration for art in a statement. "Together with RM, who continually visits the museum in spite of his busy schedule and has been a positive influence in increasing interest in art, we will work hard to expand the practice of reading books about art," he said. RM previously donated a similar amount, 100 million won to a school for hearing impaired students.





Leave Your Comments