Hanks to restart shooting Elvis Presley's biopic

Almost six months after contracting and recovering from coronavirus, actor Tom Hanks is all set to restart working in the untitled biopic of American musician Elvis Presley in Australia where he had contracted the virus. According to a report, the director of the film Baz Luhrmann had confirmed that the production for the film will restart and Hanks has already returned to Australia for the same "





We're back to, as Elvis liked to say, 'taking care of business!' It is a real privilege in this unprecedented global moment that Tom Hanks has been able to return to Australia to join Austin Butler and all of our extraordinary cast and crew to commence production on Elvis," Luhrmann was quoted saying





. The production for the Warner Bros backed film which halted in March will begin in Queensland from September 23. "I cannot emphasize enough how lucky we feel in the current climate that the state of Queensland, and Queenslanders in general, have been so supportive of this film," said Lurhmann.











