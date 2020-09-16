Srabanti complains to Bangladesh HC



Kolkata's popular actress Srabanti Chatterjee has complained to Bangladesh High Commission as she had been receiving obscene text messages from several numbers of Bangladesh.







The actress tried to block the numbers but the harasser kept on sending her derogatory messages from different numbers, reported Zee 24. After receiving a series of such vile messages, Srabanti and her husband decided to take action against the offender. The actress will be seen in a Bangladeshi movie titled 'Bikkhov' soon.







