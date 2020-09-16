Two playwrights acting in TV serial 'Porer Meye'



Shilpi Sarkar Apu and Elina Shammi are actresses. Shilpi Sarkar Apu is popularly known as a noted TV actress. Besides acting, she got appreciation as a playwright also. On the other hand, by virtue of her acting Elina Shammi has already established her position in media as an actress. She is also a playwright.Playwrights of two generation - Shilpi Sarkar Apu and Elina Shammi - are acting together in NTV's ongoing drama serial 'Porer Meye'.





Produced by Kazi Riton, Syed Ziauddin wrote story while Habib Shakil is giving direction of the serial. Due to lockdown for coronavirus, NTV stopped to telecast for few months. Now it is being aired every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:20pm on the channel. Apu and Elina took part in shooting of the serial on September 12. They are acting in roles of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law respectively in the serial.





Shilpi Sarkar Apu is acting in role of a cruel mother-in-law in the serial. While talking about acting in the serial she said, "I always try to portray my role properly while acting. When any director selects me for a character, I strongly believe he did it after thinking about me where he/she has full confidence on me.







For this reason, I try to give hundred percent efforts while acting. In serial 'Porer Meye', I am giving my level best effort to portray my role. I have already got response from the viewers for my role in the serial. Elina Shammi is also acting well in role of my daughter-in-law."





Elina Shammi said, "Apu Didi is a top class actress. But she is a simple person in real life. She is very much cordial and also co-operates me during shooting. As a newcomer, I am really impressed to come into close to her. I feel proud to be part of serial 'Porer Meye' because it is a popular drama serial of present time." Meanwhile, Shilpi Sarkar Apu is also acting in Matia Banu Shuku's serial Baker Khoni now.





Elina Shammi first acted in Shah Alam Kiron's movie '71-er Maa Jononi'. Later, she also acted in Mannan Hira's a drama. She wrote first 21 episodes of Banglavision's popular serial titled 'Aw-er Golpo'.





