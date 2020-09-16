Stars mourn Sadek Bachchu

Omar Sani Bubli Riaz Tarin Amit Hasan



Well known actor Sadek Bachchu is no more. He breathed his last on Monday while undergoing treatment at Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali. His death has cast a shadow of mourning on the showbiz arena. His fans and admirers, including stars, are mourning the loss of this great actor. The stars have reminisced about this legendary actor in their own words.





Omar Sani: Sadek Bachchu is a name, an actor and a history. Many years ago when Humayun Faridi was a superstar, it was difficult to get his schedule, Uttam Akash Bhai and I thought about what can be done, I went to Bachchu Bhai. He asked if Uttam Bhai will take him in his film with me.





I said no you will be in the Bachchu Bhai, you will be with me 'Shei Akheri Hamla', 'Muktir Sangram Rongin Rongbaj', and we worked together in many more pictures. I thought he was a good man's dictionary, you left us. God give him paradise Good luck, maybe now it's our turn, I apologize to everyone. Bachchu Bhai will be the picture of my life.





Bubli: Uncle, I had the good fortune to act with you in every movie I acted in. How much he loved me, so many experiences he shared when he had a chance to shoot, he used to tell stories of various movies and in the middle of it he would say again "Mamoni, let me make a call to your aunt, you should talk to her, you should come home one day to home, you will feel good."







I talked to aunt on the phone and told her that I come to visit your home, but you left, uncle. We all lost an experienced artiste, including Bengali films. Goodbye Uncle! Riaz: No one will ever call at night and say, "I called you so late at night" ... Stay well on the other side, Bachchu Bhai.





Tarin: Innalillahe Wainna Ilaihe Rajiun. Sadek Bachchu Bhai has also left. It is really difficult to mourn so much. I wish peace to the soul of Bachchu Bhai. May Allah make him a dweller of Paradise! Amit Hasan: I have done a lot of work with him throughout my career.





Bachchu Bhai was a guardian. I mingled with him like a younger brother. He led a simple life. I have never seen egoism or pride in him. There are so many memories with him, these can never be forgotten. May Allah bless him with heaven, Ameen.

