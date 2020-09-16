Husband arrested after woman found dead in launch





The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested a man from Dhaka’s Mirpur on Tuesday night for allegedly killing his woman in a launch cabin in Barishal.





The arrestee was identified as Maniruzzaman Chowdhury, 34, son of Abdus Shahid, a resident of Mirpur. He was the driver of a ride-sharing company.





Humayun Kabir, superintendent of Barishal Police revealed the development at a press briefing at the PBI office in city’s Rupatoli on Wednesday morning.





PBI members conducted a drive in Mirpur area and arrested Maniruzzaman after watching video footage obtained from the launch, he said.





On September 14, police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from cabin number 391 of ‘Parabat-11’ launch.





During investigation, PBI identified the woman as Jannatul Ferdous Laboni, a resident of Dhaka’s Pallabi area.





Police identified Moniruzzaman from video footage obtained from the launch and arrested him. Laboni’s scarf and mobile phone were also recovered from him.





During interrogation, Maniruzzaman said Laboni was his wife and he strangled her to death during a feud, said SP Humayun.





Police said Laboni was the third wife of Maniruzzaman.





Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Barishal Sadar River police Station, said a case was filed in this connection.

