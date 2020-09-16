State Minister for Shipping infected with corona





Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the state minister for shipping, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.





“His test report came positive yesterday,” Shipping Ministry’s Senior Information Officer Md Jahangir Alam Khan told UNB.





The state minister is currently in isolation at his home, Khan said.





Bangladesh on Tuesday saw a rise in both the number of coronavirus deaths and new reported cases.





The country’s health authorities announced 43 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, pushing up the death tally to 4,802.





During the period, 1,724 new cases were detected after testing 14,050 samples at 94 RT-PCR labs, said a handout from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





The country’s confirmed cases soared past 300,000-mark on Aug 26.

Leave Your Comments