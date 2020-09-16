Bangladesh sees lowest coronavirus deaths since Aug 1









The health authorities on Wednesday announced the deaths of 21 coronavirus patients in the past 24 hours – the lowest since Aug 1.





Bangladesh’s coronavirus death toll soared to 4,823 and the current fatality rate is 1.41 percent, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) handout.





Meanwhile, 1,615 new cases were detected after testing 13,360 samples at 94 RT-PCR labs which is the gold standard for confirming the coronavirus by its genetic code.





So far 1,770,106 tests have been conducted and 342,671 (19.36 percent) turned out to be positive. In per one million population, 2012.08 cases are being recorded and 1456.02 are recovering while 28.32 are dying.





Currently, there are 89,879 active cases in Bangladesh. The country reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.













Meanwhile, more patients continue to recover. So far, 247,969 patients have recovered – 2,375 in the past 24 hours.





The recovery rate has increased to 72.36 percent.





Among the victims, 3,760 are men and 1,063 women. Of the 21 new deceased, 17 are aged above 50 years.





According to DGHS, 2,349 have died in Dhaka division, 1,013 in Chattogram, 324 in Rajshahi, 410 in Khulna, 180 in Barishal, 217 in Sylhet, 228 in Rangpur and 102 in Mymensingh.





Currently, 17,320 people are in isolation and 48,246 in quarantine.













Global Situation





Meanwhile, the global coronavirus death count soared to 933,490 in the morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





According to JHU data, the globally confirmed cases now stand at 29,477,183.





The US, the worst affected country, has reported 6,604,156 cases with 195,735 fatalities.





It is followed by India with more than 5 million cases and over 80,000 deaths.





Brazil is the third worst-hit country. It has so far confirmed 4,382,263 cases and 133,119 deaths.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year. The World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic in March this year.





There is currently no vaccine for the virus but some promising candidates are in the final stage of trials.

Leave Your Comments