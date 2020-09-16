Two guards of Panchagarh dist jail killed in road crash









Two guards of Panchagarh district jail were killed as tractor hit their motorcycle in Sadar upazila on Wednesday.





The deceased are Mehedi Hasan Moon, 22, son of Abdul Momin of Parbotipur in Dinajpur and Utpal Chandra Roy, 22, son of Satyendranath Roy of Pirganj in Thakurgaon.





Sub-Inspector of Panchagarh Police Station Kaiyum Ali said a tractor crashed into the motorbike carrying the duo when they were going to Panchagarh, killing them on the spot.





The bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for autopsy, he said.

