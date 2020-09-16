PM greets her new Japanese counterpart









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated the newly-elected Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga.





Yoshihide Suga was elected Prime Minister of Japan on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Japan-PM news a Japan’s Parliament elected Yoshihide Suga as prime minister Wednesday, replacing long-serving leader Shinzo Abe with his right-hand man, reports AP.





Keeping his usual straight face, Suga bowed deeply several times when the results were announced as his fellow ruling party lawmakers applauded in Parliament’s lower house, the more powerful of the two chambers where he has a seat. He was also confirmed in the upper house.





Suga, who was chief Cabinet secretary and the top government spokesman under Abe, selected a Cabinet that is a mix of fresh faces and current or former ministers. They hold their first meeting later Wednesday.

