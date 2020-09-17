Diner Sheshe





"I've loved acting and dancing since I was 14. But in those times, it was considered unchaste for a woman to take it up professionally. My grandma would taunt me and say, 'Nachnari banna hai kya tujhe?' So I stopped completely, and started working at a bank. I got married soon after and had a son. Still, I tried to keep the actor in me alive- I participated in a drama competition sponsored by my bank and even won first place! I did a few commercials after. But most of my time went in working and looking after our home. My husband supported my passion, but when I was 60, he passed away. I was devastated; I had to put a stone on my heart and tell myself, 'He isn't coming back.'







At that point, I decided that I'm Pramodini first, then a wife, mother and daughter; I don't want to stop living. So over the next few years, I started travelling- I'd visit a new country every year. My favourite was Egypt- I just loved the pyramids! I retired from the bank, joined singing classes and began dancing at the age of 70. I also started participating in dancing events at a centre near my house. I was so interested in history, that at 72, I decided to do a Masters in Ancient Indian Culture. I still remember, at my graduation, the man who was giving out the certificates asked, 'Are you collecting this on behalf of your grandson?' And I said, 'No, it's for me!'







Now I'm 85, and although I can't travel around the world as much, I do solo tours around India. I live alone, do all the chores by myself and perform at small dancing events whenever I hear about any. At family functions, I just need the DJ to start playing music to start dancing! Often, little girls come up to me and tell me that they want to live and dance exactly like me.





And the highlight is that I recently acted in a short film Dhummas, which is now being sent to the Oscars to represent India! Can you imagine? I'm toh already preparing to walk on the red carpet!"





