Worldwide waffling





The familiar sounds of holiday handbells arrived early this year.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army launched its annual red kettle fundraising campaign Monday - two months earlier than the 135-year tradition usually starts.To promote this year's effort, titled "Rescue Christmas," 75 kettles were placed along 18 blocks of Michigan Avenue, from Walton to Madison streets. The kettles were out for just a couple of hours Monday, and are going away until Nov. 9, but the Salvation Army is urging people to donate online in the meantime.









Pakistanis are sharing a photograph of a crashed chopper on social media, claiming that an Mi-17 helicopter has crashed in Ladakh, where India and China are currently engaged in a tense stand-off at the Line of Actual Control."Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. I'm sure that they have crossed the line," said a user named Engin Altan Duzyatan on Twitter.Mubasher Lucman, a Pakistani journalist, tweeted: "Indians please check is this your M17 crashed in Ladakh? We will keep you posted on any developments." The post from his verified Twitter handle has been shared over 1,000 times.Many others also posted tweets with the same image and caption.









Wisconsin's state Supreme Court rejected Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins's appeal to appear on the presidential ballot, allowing election officials to carry on without having to reprint ballots.In the 4-3 decision Monday night, conservative justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court's three liberals to create a majority.The state's absentee ballot process has been in limbo for a week after Wisconsin's conservative-leaning Supreme Court ordered all election officials to stop mailing out ballots until it ruled on Hawkins's case.









Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on defender Reece James and said he was happy with the debuts of Germany forwards Timo Werner and Kai Havertz after a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday (Sept14).Chelsea looked shaky at times in their opening Premier League match of the season but a superb goal by 20-year old James to make the score 2-1 soon after the break swung the contest and had the manager purring with delight."It had me off my seat and we needed it, we weren't at our best in that period," Lampard told Sky Sports."Reece has got that in him, he is a player of such quality. You try and get him in areas where he can be a threat.



Leave Your Comments