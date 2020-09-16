Hilsha preservation meeting held in Shariatpur

Shariatpur Police Super SM Ashrafuzzaman speaking at a meeting marking preservation of Hilsha fish in Shariatpur on Wednesday. -AA



Shariatpur Police Super SM Ashrafuzzaman held a meeting with police and fisheries officers of Sadar upazila on Wednesday marking the preservation of Hilsha fish preservation. This meeting took place at the SP office in Shariatpur town. SP SM Ashrafuzzaman urged concerned officers to protect mother Hilsha fish from early fishing in upcoming fall season. Additional Police Super Al Mamun Shikdar, ASP Tanvir Ahmed, district fisheries officer Abdur Rouf were present at the meeting. All the officers assured to work together for protecting the natural habitat of HIlsha fish. SP stated that population of Hilsha fish can be boosted if police and fisheries officers work as a team.







--- Shahiduzzaman Khan, Shariatpur

Leave Your Comments