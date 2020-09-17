Malaysia Day celebrated in Dhaka

Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka celebrated Malaysia Day with a flag raising ceremony on Wednesday. -AA



Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka on Wednesday celebrated Malaysia Day with a flag raising ceremony to commemorate its 63 years of independence and 57 years of the formation of Malaysia at the Chancery in Baridhara.







Acting High Commissioner Amir Farid Abu Hasan, officials from the High Commission and Malaysian diaspora in Bangladesh were present at the occasion, reports UNB. The ceremony was held on a limited scale, observing social safety protocols due to COVID-19 pandemic.







The flag hoisting ceremony was carried out by flag bearers from the Malaysian Armed Forces.







The Malaysian envoy reminded Malaysians to remember the struggle of the forefathers who made tremendous sacrifice for the nation. He noted that Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, the first Prime Minister of Malaysia and Father of Independence, was a man who was ahead of his time as Malaysia had gained its independence through negotiations and diplomacy, without the spill of a single drop of blood.







The envoy reminded Malaysians to be proud of what the small nation of 32 million hasachieved, turning the nation into one of the most progressive and dynamic countries in the world today.







The acting High Commissioner also took the opportunity to express appreciation of the government of Malaysia to the government and people of Bangladesh, for ensuring that Malaysians in Bangladesh continue to feel welcome and safe.







In celebrating the occasion under the new normal, a 30-minute virtual e-concert was held by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, showcasing local Malaysian music to the world.







The e-concert was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia.





