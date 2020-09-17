Flood management system needed for Bangladesh

People struggle to protect a road damaged by floodwater at Pratapnagar in Ashashuni Upazila of Satkhira. -Collected





Recently, floods in Bangladesh have caused the devastation of life and property, which is an annual problem in the region.





Bangladesh is highly vulnerable, as most of its geographical area is prone to annual flooding. The high losses and damages due to floods show the poor adaptation and mitigation status of Bangladesh and inadequacy in disaster management and preparedness.





Apart from natural factors like incessant and heavy rainfall during the monsoon, there are man-made factors that contribute to floods in Bangladesh.





It appears that the people of Bangladesh are destined to suffer for recurrent flooding and that there is no solution to the problem.







Every year the monsoon comes, the country has to encounter severe flooding in some areas or others. Oftentimes, a vast majority of the population has to count massive losses - both in terms of life and property.







One must have not forgotten that a good number of northern and north-eastern districts had been hit by flooding twice or even thrice in the last year. The lingering flooding had washed away fish and livestock and caused huge damage to crops and water control embankments. Since back to back floods had given a big blow to the country's rice production, the government was compelled to float tenders to import rice in order to keep the market stable. We know Bangladesh is world's one of the most susceptible countries to flood as seventy percent of its land area is less than one meter above sea level and 10 percent is made up of water bodies and rivers.







Heavy rains during monsoon and rains brought by tropical storms cause flood in Bangladesh. However, some other manmade causes like deforestation in Nepal and the Himalayas, human settlements in the flood-prone areas, rise in sea-level due to global warming have increased the country's susceptibility to flooding. The building of barrage by upper riparian India is also a thorny problem for Bangladesh.







What is more, we cannot deny our responsibility for the present situation. That the severity of flooding has increased in recent times is a corollary of our longstanding negligence. We have let our water bodies and rivers go in the grabs of illegal encroachers. A huge amount of our water bodies and rivers have been filled in the name of urbanization. Besides, illegal sand-lifting from the rivers has been excessive but unabated.







Despite being aware of the fact that in-stream sand-mining lowers the stream bottom, which may lead to various problems including bank erosion, the administration has seemingly turned a blind eye to this matter of grave concern.

As a result of this laxity of both the people and the government, the entire fluvial geomorphology has been seriously affected, severely impacting the navigability of the rivers and canals, which has eventually brought in the present situation.







This is not beyond our understanding that had the water bodies and rivers had enough navigability and water preserving capacity, flood situations had not turned so severe.







But it is never too late to start any good initiative. We know unlike most other natural calamities flood has a high degree of predictability. Flood-prone areas are quite known - in the sense that they have a history of flooding. So, it is easier to take preparatory measures to tackle this disaster when compared to many other natural disasters. But for that purpose, the government must craft out and implement some short-term and long-term strategies.







The strategies the government takes up to deal with the problem have to be down to earth. This is very much necessary for developing a sustainable flood management system. One important part of that flood management system might be that the government identifies unpopulated areas to divert floodwater to protect urban and populated areas.





Besides, dams and embankments must be constructed at strategic points and those damaged should be repaired. Flood-prone areas can also be converted into wetlands where urbanization and building of residential houses will be prohibited.





A major flood has already hit Bangladesh. The two main Himalayan river systems, the Brahmaputra and the Ganges, that flow through Bangladesh have been flowing above the safe line because of the recent heavy rains. It has been reported that almost one-third of the country is already inundated marooning more than a million people. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre officials issued warnings that the country may witness one of the worst floods in recent decades.





A majority of these embankments were built during the Pakistan period by the East Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority. It was established in 1959 to control floods.





In independent Bangladesh, the EPWAPDA was transformed into the Bangladesh Water Development Board in 1972 as an autonomous body for the development and management of water resources. The primary roles of the BWDB include, but are not limited to, maintaining these already constructed embankments and building new embankments or repairing the old ones if necessary.







However, the BWDB is constrained in many ways that incapacitate it from managing floods effectively. Two key issues related to floods and embankments are particularly problematic.





First, the BWDB is not resourced to maintain the embankments. It is responsible for maintaining 16,261 kilometers of embankments. Even regular maintenance of this huge swath of embankments requires a large workforce.





In reality, the BWDB has less than 10 thousand employees and positions with about six thousand active manpower. This was not the case during the Pakistan period. The EPWAPDA had manpower of 24 thousand and the BWDB initially had 16 thousand.







Some say that because of the reforms and structural adjustments of the BWDB, in line with the Water Development Act, about 2000 positions were eliminated. To deal with manpower shortages, the BWDB forms committees with union chairmen and attempts to involve local people through these committees to handle sluice gates and maintain embankments. Local people do not get any formal training from the BWDB on embankment protection or maintenance; neither are they made aware of how their practices may impact embankment stabilities.







They are as such often accused of hampering the stability of embankments by planting banana trees that loosen the soil compaction, taking soils from embankments to raise plinths of their houses, creating holes in or cutting parts of the embankments for irrigation, and overusing embankments for local communication.







In short, the BWDB cannot monitor these activities because of manpower shortage. Therefore, the maintenance and repairing of embankments by the BWDB have become short-term project-based efforts.





Second, the BWDB is unable to immediately help the flood-affected people. In an event of an embankment breach, the BWDB takes at least two weeks to respond. This happens primarily because of two reasons: bureaucratic complexities and the absence of emergency funds.







In a regular case, the BWDB constructs or repairs embankments through third-party contractors. The process involves (e-)tendering in which the lowest bidder gets the contract. Then the BWDB makes payments to contractors phase by phase by evaluating the progress.







In an emergency case, however, there is no time for tendering. The BWDB then seeks to mobilize the local contractors to repair the damaged embankments. This process often takes two to five weeks. As there is no emergency fund for the BWDB, the contractors do not get paid immediately.







The local BWDB offices assess the repair costs and forward it to the central office. Once the central office finds the costs practicable, a new budget is passed to pay the contractors. This entire process takes several months and sometimes even several years to complete. Because of this delay in payment, local contractors become reluctant to engage in emergency repairs.







Many BWDB field officials expressed frustrations for not being able to convince the local contractors to get involved in emergency repairs. Thus, the absence of emergency funds further delays the repair and reconstruction work. With the changes in climate, Bangladesh may encounter more floods with greater intensities in the coming years. Having robust embankments against these floods is of high significance to protect the livelihoods of people and to ensure food security. As the BWDB is the vanguard flood management organization, identifying its weaknesses and strengthening it is crucial.







Instead of focusing only on repair or reconstruction, the government should emphasize maintaining the embankments as well. To prevent rapid dilapidation of embankments, the government may consider involving the local people more proactively and building their capacities to protect embankments, in addition to increasing the manpower of the BWDB. Past experiences showed that in many cases local people collectively had repaired the embankments. These cases demonstrate that collective action could be effective in an emergency situation.











The writer is working with

he Asian Age.

Email: The government may take efforts to strengthen the collaboration between the BWDB and local people to repair embankments during any crisis. Most importantly, the government should create emergency funds for repairing collapsed or breached embankments and supporting flood-affected people. To ensure a rapid response, these funds should not be concentrated in the headquarter. Instead, they should be distributed to all BWDB circle offices. With all these interventions, we can expect the BWDB to manage floods more effectively and efficiently.The writer is working withhe Asian Age.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments